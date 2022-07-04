FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid with a few storms popping up the next several days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather remains fantastic for those 4th of July events through the evening, it will be hot and humid. Make sure you stay hydrated if you’re heading outdoors for those festivities through the evening as temperatures remain in the 80s through late evening. The higher humidity makes it feel closer to 90.

Tuesday looks to be very similar to today with the chance of some pop-up afternoon thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs are back in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values between 100 and 105.

Wednesday (KPLC)

A better chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms returns mid-week as a weak upper disturbance moves in from the east. This will lead to increased afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances both Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic with no development over the next several days!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

