FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon for the Fourth of July, stray storm possible

A stray shower or storm will be possible through the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Sunday was a beautiful one as sunshine returned in full force, but that also meant that temperatures were on the hot side as we reached the lower to middle 90′s. Expect another round of hot temperatures for our Fourth of July as well as high pressure is beginning to set up camp and help to keep temperatures on the hot side and low rain chances in the mix. The tropics on the other hand have turned quiet after a busy end to the week as we had two tropical storms named.

We'll feel more like the triple digits through the afternoon (KPLC)

The humidity has returned in full force this morning as winds are out of the southerly direction and that is making it feel even stickier as dew points have climbed back into the middle 70′s. Fog isn’t too much of a concern for us this morning with the light breeze we are continuing to see, but that could relax just enough as we near sunrise that some patchy fog forms. As you head out the door this morning we are definitely off to a warm start as many areas are sitting in the middle to upper 70′s and even a slight heat index as we feel more like the lower 80′s at times. Sunshine will return for our afternoon and that will allow us to warm quickly as we are already in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s by the time we reach lunchtime. We could also see a few stray shower and storm chances into the mix for the early afternoon period, although they will be very low rain chances with many of us staying on the quiet side. It will feel more like the triple digits at times and you’ll want to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and find a way to cool off. If you are heading to the lake or pool this afternoon you’ll want to have the sunscreen handy as well as the KPLC First Alert Weather App in case any storms move nearby and you can receive alerts.

A hot weekend ahead, but temperatures are close to average (KPLC)

For those who may be heading out this evening to watch fireworks the weather looks to be just fine as we’ll see mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. We’ll slowly fall through the evening and during the overnight as we start off Tuesday morning in the middle to upper 70′s once again. Unlike last week we are going to focus on a hot forecast this week as each afternoon features high temperatures in the lower 90′s. High pressure will be building in and keeping things relatively quiet with just a few isolated storm chances for Wednesday and Thursday. A few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out each afternoon as we sit in our typical summertime pattern, but we’ll definitely focus on the heat and humidity as heat index values will be back into the triple digits almost daily.

We'll see a drier forecast ahead as high pressure builds in (KPLC)

Looking at the second half of the ten day forecast and into next weekend the pattern really doesn’t look to change a whole lot as we see lower to middle 90′s continuing for the afternoon with just a few stray showers and storms. If there is one good thing it’s that the tropics are remaining quiet with no issues as all of the tropical waves and storms are no longer around. We did manage to see Tropical Storm Bonnie and Colin form Friday and Saturday and thankfully those didn’t bring much impact to the United States. Have a safe and happy Fourth of July.

The tropics remain quiet the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.