Attempted carjacking of New Orleans RTA bus results in man’s arrest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unarmed man was arrested after attempting to carjack an RTA bus Sunday morning (July 3), New Orleans police said.

Terrence Johnson, 21, was booked with attempted carjacking and attempted theft of a motor vehicle shortly after he tried and failed to commandeer a bus in the 7700 block of Grant Street, in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, the NOPD said.

According to police, Johnson approached the bus as its 48-year-old woman driver was loading a passenger “and attempted to steal the bus.” Johnson had no weapon to display, and police said the driver refused to surrender the bus. Johnson then fled on foot toward Wilson Avenue before being found and arrested.

Johnson was expected to make his first court appearance Monday to have bond set by a magistrate commissioner.

