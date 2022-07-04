Archbishop Rummel three-star CB Ashton Stamps commits to LSU

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly has been on a roll recently on the recruiting trail picking up their fourth commitment over the Fourth of July holiday weekend with Rummel three-star corner Ashton Stamps announcing his commitment to the Tigers.

Stamps is the second player to announce his commitment on Monday, July 4 joining four-star DL Darron Reed out of Columbus, Georgia. He brings the total for the class of 2023 to 10.

According to 247Sports, Stamps is the No. 32 rated player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 78 overall corner in the nation. He chose the Tigers over offers from Missouri and Nebraska.

LSU is currently rated as the No. 22 class overall in the nation according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commitments:

Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia

Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana

Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.

Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri

Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.

Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.

Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia

Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas

Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.

