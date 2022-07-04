50/50 Thursdays
Abortion-rights advocates march in Shreveport

Anti-abortion demonstration planned for Thursday
An abortion-rights march July 3, 2022, drew dozens of people to downtown Shreveport.
An abortion-rights march July 3, 2022, drew dozens of people to downtown Shreveport.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of people marched in downtown Shreveport in support of women’s reproductive rights.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Speak not only for yourself, but for those that do not have a voice,” said one person at Sunday’s gathering.

“To insert another layer of issues for women to have healthcare is just ridiculous,” said Joyce Jordan, an abortion-rights advocate.

Hannah Tweedel, another advocate, said: “Whether or not I would choose to get an abortion or not, I definitely believe it should be our choice and not someone else’s.”

Brett Malone sees it as “... a human rights issue. Women’s rights are human rights.”

There’s no separation when it comes to body autonomy issues, he added. “I don’t want the government forcing me to do something or not do something to my own body, much less a woman.”

Abortion-rights advocate Kat Buckner said: “We cannot give up.”

Louisiana’s and Texas’ trigger laws both have been challenged in court.

In Texas, abortion procedures have been halted; and in Louisiana, enforcement of the anti-abortion law is paused for now.

On a related note:
  • An anti-abortion demonstration is planned for Thursday in Shreveport.

