7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live matchups in 2022

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of the 2022 high school football season and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown series.

Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.

We continue the countdown with the top seven Touchdown Live matchups this upcoming season.

7. Westlake vs Welsh (September 9)

We open the list with a cross-class clash between Westlake and Welsh.

The two schools are connected by coaching staffs very familiar with each other as the Rams are led by former Welsh state championship coach John Richardson. His protege Cody Gueringer is once again leading the Hounds as they aim to put up back-to-back winning seasons.

The teams met last season, as Welsh would use a fourth-quarter comeback to make Westlake sweat but the Rams would hold on, 30-22. Both teams lose quality seniors on offense like Jamaal Guillory and Cohen Fontenot, so it’ll be up to the next group of stars to give us another classic.

