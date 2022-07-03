50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 2, 2022

Handcuffs
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 2, 2022.

  • Charles Damian Cole, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.
  • Brandt William Shelton, 47, Galveston, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Willie Frank Porter Jr., 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Calin Tyler Dupuis, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated crime against nature.
  • India Monet Williams, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; unauthorized use of “access card” as theft; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.
  • Austin Jamal Jones, 23, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
  • Marvin Lee Harris, 36, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court; instate detainer.

