SWLA Arrest Report - July 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 1, 2022.

Douglas Ray Spell, 55, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; criminal trespass.

Ryan Jermaine Shelton, 44, Vinton: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Marvin Donavan Davis, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; required position and method of turning at intersections; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; possession of firearm or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of domestic abuse battery and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Quindell Anfernee Edwards, 24, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Austin Trevor Verret, 18, Lake Charles: Encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect.

Mitchell Paul Verret, 40, Lake Charles: Contributing to delinquency of juveniles: misdemeanor offenses.

George Joseph, 71, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; probation violation.

Kevin Dwayne Edwards, 45, Pearland, Texas: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; hit-and-run driving.

Keliyn Terel Thomas, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, second offense; violations of protective orders (3 charges); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; domestic abuse battery.

Michael David Hoyt, 59, Saint Landry: Telephone communications, improper language, harassment.

Troylen Davern Schmidt, 33, DeRidder: Failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by applicable state, municipal state; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Mickey Dewayne Williams, 43, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; second-degree rape; sexual battery; pornography involving juveniles (2 charges); indecent behavior with juveniles.

Jerad Kyle Cedars, 38, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles.

Kevondric Jeriod Fezia, 27, Beaumont, Texas: Trafficking of children for sexual purposes; federal detainer.

Emanuel Curtis Butler Sr., 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Wilfred Junior Harris, 39, DeQuincy: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; no seat belt; careless operation; operating vehicle while license is suspended; instate detainer.