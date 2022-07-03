FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms as the summer heat returns over the next several days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fewer fireworks from Mother Nature as our rain chances drop for the remainder of the holiday weekend, including the 4th of July on Monday.

Outside of a few isolated afternoon pop-up storms, the focus returns to the summer heat and humidity as temperatures heat back up into the 90s during the afternoon hours with heat index values above 100 at times.

The pattern through most of next week will yield to only a few widely scattered afternoon storms mid to late-week with highs each day in the 90s.

The tropics remain active, but nothing threatens Louisiana as Tropical Storm Bonnie crosses into the eastern Pacific and Tropical Storm Colin skirts the coast of the Carolinas. A weak disturbance in the eastern Caribbean has a small 10% chance of development over the next week and is likely to be no threat to us.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

