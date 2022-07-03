50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms as the summer heat returns over the next several days

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fewer fireworks from Mother Nature as our rain chances drop for the remainder of the holiday weekend, including the 4th of July on Monday.

Outside of a few isolated afternoon pop-up storms, the focus returns to the summer heat and humidity as temperatures heat back up into the 90s during the afternoon hours with heat index values above 100 at times.

The pattern through most of next week will yield to only a few widely scattered afternoon storms mid to late-week with highs each day in the 90s.

The tropics remain active, but nothing threatens Louisiana as Tropical Storm Bonnie crosses into the eastern Pacific and Tropical Storm Colin skirts the coast of the Carolinas. A weak disturbance in the eastern Caribbean has a small 10% chance of development over the next week and is likely to be no threat to us.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunnier weather through the 4th of July
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heavy downpours ahead for Saturday morning
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - July 1, 2022
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - July 1, 2022