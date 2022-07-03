Cary Chavis found dead at 36

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.

Chavis was found dead Saturday afternoon in a room at a local motel, Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel confirmed.

Fondel said the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a 911 call at 1:14 p.m.

The Calcasieu Coroners Office has not released a cause of death at this time. Fondel said the room was secured when Chavis was found.

Chavis hosted a podcast, The Cary Chavis Experience, and was instrumental in organizing several recent political debates. Chavis also worked in marketing and PR.

A candlelight vigil will take place tonight at the Civic Center Seawall at 8:00 p.m.

