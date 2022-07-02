50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Warning for pet owners and ways to be proactive during 4th of July weekend

Fireworks are a beloved part of the Fourth of July, but they can be loud and anxiety-inducing for furry friends.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fireworks are a beloved part of the Fourth of July, but they can be loud and anxiety-inducing for our furry friends.

“Fireworks are fun for people, but not for animals,” said Jillian Sergio, Executive Director of Companion Animal Alliance.

Sergio said the Fourth of July is one of their higher intake periods.

“First thing is leave your pet at home if you’re going somewhere to watch the fireworks or going to a friend’s house for a barbeque,” she said.

Leave your pets inside, set them up in a dark room, turn on music and a TV. Sergio said this will distract them from the sounds outside.

“So they get out,” she said. “Especially with the weather we have this weekend – rain, storms, fences get blown open. So make sure you’re checking all your gates, all your fencing is secure, and make sure your pet is microchipped. If it is not microchipped, it may be a little late in the game to get it.”

Sergio said if that’s the case, write your phone number on their tag.

If you don’t have that, write it on the collar with a marker.

“That way if your pet does get out, we hope it doesn’t, it can get home as soon as possible,” she said.

If you or someone else’s pet goes missing, check Facebook groups and the Nextdoor app. They help connect people who may be missing their furry loved ones.

If you're looking for a new best friend, you can stop by companion animal alliance this weekend.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our call to the gas station went unanswered, but the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us...
Multiple drivers stranded after reportedly filling up tanks at Kinder gas station
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
Local community leader Cary Chavis has died. Chavis was 36.
Cary Chavis found dead at 36
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

Covid cases up in Louisiana
Louisiana Department of Health confirms rise in COVID cases
Handcuffs
SWLA Arrest Report - July 2, 2022
Handcuffs
SWLA Arrest Report - July 1, 2022
William Lewis “Billy” Klein III
Leesville man in custody following shooting in Vernon Parish
Personnel from Caddo Fire District 4 extinguished the flames after the pickup crashed.
Driver dies when truck being chased by police crashes, bursts into flames