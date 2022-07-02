Tigers land 2023 four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard

MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly landed a huge commitment on Friday, July 1 in four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Howard announced the decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Howard, is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs 245 pounds and chose the Tigers over Michigan, Minnesota, and Miami.

According to 247Sports, Howard is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota and the No. 11 overall EDGE player in the nation.

Howard is the seventh commitment for the Tigers for the class of 2023 and is currently the highest-rated player committed to LSU.

Below is a full list of commitments:

Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.

Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri

Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.

Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.

Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia

Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas

Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.