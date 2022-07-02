State Fire Marshal’s fireworks safety tips

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Independence Day celebrations are kicking off this weekend, and that means fireworks. The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding everyone how to celebrate safely and responsibly.

A beautiful display can easily take a turn for the worse. Ashley Rodrigue with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said when it comes to fireworks, it’s important to keep safety as your top priority.

“The reality is, nobody wants to interrupt a fun party to call 911 for an injury or a fire and no one quite frankly who is working on that day wants to have to respond and see something and deal with something that tragic,” Rodrigue said.

Though southwest Louisiana is getting it’s share of rain now, the last few months of hot and dry conditions have led to multiple burn bans across the state. While those bans don’t apply to fireworks, Rodrigue said conditions must be considered.

“Common sense does come into play here. If you’re dealing with dry conditions, try to be courteous and have that common sense and choose a location, and of course get permission to do this, a parking lot or something that is more concrete in nature as opposed to grass,” Rodrigue said.

She said following these tips can lead you to a safer holiday celebration:

- When setting off fireworks, stay at least 200 feet away from any type of building, structure, or vehicles.

- Have a water source readily available.

- Set off individually, not in groups.

- Make sure your judgment is clear and you’re not intoxicated.

- Don’t let kids play with or handle the fireworks.

- When disposing, make sure they are cooled off and wet down before throwing away.

“We want everyone to have an amazing Fourth of July holiday, especially now that we have come from underneath the public health emergency and there’s so many ways to celebrate with each other in a safe way now. We just want to make sure they are taking these safety precautions as it pertains to popping fireworks,” Rodrigue said.

