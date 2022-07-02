Operator of local firework store explains what you can expect this holiday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fourth of July weekend is full of family, food and of course fireworks. but fireworks are no exception to trending nation wide shortages.

“The shortage is obviously coming from shipping issues,” Macy Whitney said.

Operator of Fireworks Superstore, Macy Whitney, said there are some items she is low on this season. She said smaller, novelty fireworks may be harder to come by.

“Little kid stuff, like the tanks, the little chickens and stuff,” Whitney said. “They are probably going to keep producing like bigger sized ones, because that is just what is faster to make for the demand and get shipped over.”

When ordering for the season, she said they saw the potential of problems coming when the cost of a single shipping container of fireworks skyrocketed exponentially.

“We saw it coming, and It still hurt when we got the shipping prices and everything,” Whitney said.

Because of the rising shipping costs, she said they have seen an increase in the cost of fireworks, and while not a dramatic increase, she said bigger items could see an increase of several dollars.

“They’ve went up a quarter on my dollar items,” Whitney said. “My cakes have went up a few more dollars and stuff like that, my family packs. I haven’t seen anything raised over five dollars.”

