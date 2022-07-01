50/50 Thursdays
Two men arrested in Airbnb house party investigation

The property owners advised that the signed rental agreement was for seven adults, including...
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested and are accused of organizing the house party that took place at a local Airbnb rental unit on Saturday, June 25, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Mitchell Paul Verret, 40, and Austin Trevor Verret, 18, were arrested in the morning hours of July 1 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, authorities said.

LCPD officers entered the Airbnb rental unit Saturday night and dispersed a crowd of 40 to 50 people, including juveniles and young adults, authorities said.

After the crowd was dispersed, officers conducted a walk-through with the unit’s property owners, discovering alcoholic beverages such as beer kegs and a strong odor of marijuana, authorities said.

Both Mitchell and Austin Verret were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center with bonds set at $15,000 and $3,000 respectively.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. Christopher Johnson or Sgt. Joe Savoie by calling (337) 491-1311.

