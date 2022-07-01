SWLA Arrest Report - June 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 30, 2022.

Lydia Jane Robichaux, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; out-of-state detainer.

Bradly Scott Lewis, 39, Sulphur: Domestic-abuse battery with child endangerment.

Jamar Anthony Lewis Sr., 32, Lake Charles: Domestic-abuse battery with child endangerment.

Michael Kelly Clark, 41, Lake Charles: Second-offense battery of a dating apartment; false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

Larry Lendell Nicholson, 24, Houston: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (7 counts); theft less than $1,000 (4 counts); simple burglary (8 counts); theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; out-of-state detainer.

Courtnee Amanda Clemons, 34, Lake Charles: Second-offense marijuana possession; criminal trespass (3 counts); resisting an officer; first-offense synthetic marijuana possession (2 counts); drug paraphernalia (2 counts).

Jarvis Terrell Anderson, 46, Lake Charles: Schedule I possession with intent; drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drugs during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; Schedule III possession.

Joann Domingue, 28, Sulphur: Domestic-abuse battery.

Roderick Donlune Debruce, 34, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Aurelian Marian Iancu, 22, Houston: Out-of-state detainer.

Teneeshia Monique George, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Lonnie Ray Ham Jr., 53, DeQuincy: Failure to register as a sex offender.