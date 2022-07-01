Sulphur City Council approves emergency declaration for wastewater plant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur approved an emergency deceleration for their wastewater management plant at Thursday’s special-called meeting.

“There is an urgency to it,” Mayor Danahay said. “That is why we started moving in this direction.”

Mayor Danahay said the city’s wastewater plant sustained millions of dollars worth of damage during Hurricane Laura. This includes the UV disinfection system that he said is reaching the point of beyond repair.

“We did recently find out that the parts for that system are obsolete and will not be available until after September,” Mayor Danahay said.

Because of this, he said that’s why it is urgent that the council declare an emergency to expedite the bid process.

“We’ll put out a request for proposal to the various companies and receive information back,” Mayor Danahay said “From that, we will choose a contractor.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the declaration.

Mayor Danahay said they are going to refurbish the current system, which will cost about $650,000.

“As compared to about three to four million on a very new system,” Mayor Danahay said. “This will be able to service us for several more years.”

Mayor Danahay said this repair is needed to stay in compliance with the department of environmental quality.

