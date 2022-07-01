50/50 Thursdays
SOWELA culinary camps return to Lake Charles

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Learning to cook can be a fun experience.

Kids going into first grade all the way to incoming high school seniors are learning a valuable new life skill.

Every summer, kids can get one on one instruction from a SOWELA chef.

Over the next few weeks, more culinary camps will be happening both at the main campus in Lake Charles and the campus in Jennings.

This week, the campers will make their own breakfast and lunch, and on Friday, they get to showcase their new skills by making lunch for their parents and guardians.

