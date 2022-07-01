50/50 Thursdays
Ravens linebacker, La. Tech standout died from fentanyl-laced cocaine, examiner says

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville...
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson looks on between plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football preseason game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WVUE) - Jaylon Ferguson, a La. Tech star and linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The death has been ruled an accident.

Ferguson was found unresponsive in a North Baltimore home on Wed., June 22.

Ferguson played at West Feliciana High School before starring at Louisiana Tech and was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ferguson’s family issued a statement following his death calling it “one of the darkest moments in our lives.” It went on to ask for privacy during this “difficult time.”

A viewing and funeral service for Ferguson is scheduled for Saturday in St. Francisville, Louisiana, according to a post from his fiancee, Doni Smith.

Nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” Ferguson played in 36 games for Baltimore with 62 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

At Louisiana Tech he totaled 45 sacks setting the FBS record for career sacks and breaking former Raven Terrell Suggs record of 44. Ferguson was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 while leading the nation in sacks with 17.5 and sacks per game with 1.35 while ranking No. 2 and No. 1 in C-USA in tackles-for-loss with 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

