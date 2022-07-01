50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man accused of shooting neighbor’s dog sentenced for possession of gun

(KTVF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man accused of shooting his neighbor’s dog has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm.

Justin M. Marks, 35, was sentenced by federal Judge James David Cain to three years and seven months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He will then be on three years supervised release.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a call on Oct. 13, 2020, found a dog with a gunshot wound to the upper chest, according to information presented to the court.

Marks admitted to shooting his neighbor’s dog and produced the firearm, which was seized by deputies. Marks also admitted that he knew as a convicted felon he was not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Marks has prior felony convictions for simple arson, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple damage to property in 2008; and possession of methamphetamine in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Latest News

Scattered storms remain in the forecast for the Fourth of July weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy downpours throughout today, scattered storms for the weekend
Fourth of July events in SWLA.
SWLA 4th of July Events
Here's the latest as Bonnie moves towards Central America
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Bonnie forms near Central America
LSU Campus
LSU no longer mandating COVID vaccination but still strongly recommends it