Man accused of shooting neighbor’s dog sentenced for possession of gun

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man accused of shooting his neighbor’s dog has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm.

Justin M. Marks, 35, was sentenced by federal Judge James David Cain to three years and seven months in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He will then be on three years supervised release.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a call on Oct. 13, 2020, found a dog with a gunshot wound to the upper chest, according to information presented to the court.

Marks admitted to shooting his neighbor’s dog and produced the firearm, which was seized by deputies. Marks also admitted that he knew as a convicted felon he was not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Marks has prior felony convictions for simple arson, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple damage to property in 2008; and possession of methamphetamine in 2021.

