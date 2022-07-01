LSU no longer mandating COVID vaccination but still strongly recommends it

Dear Students,

Thanks to your cooperation and diligence, we completed the spring semester in person and with few restrictions. As we look ahead to the fall semester, I know many of you are wondering what to expect. Your health remains our priority, and with the help of LSU’s Health & Medical Advisory Committee, we are still closely monitoring COVID-19 and its effects on our community.

We strongly recommend that you arrive on campus fully vaccinated to stay healthy and not have your semester interrupted by illness. Free COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and tests are available at the Student Health Center, and we urge you to take advantage of these opportunities to safeguard your health.

We ask you to continue using good judgment, and to be courteous to those around you who may be more at-risk than you are. Consider wearing masks in crowded situations while indoors, making smart decisions, and displaying mature behaviors related to your health and the health of others.

Thanks to all of you for the way you came together during the pandemic to protect our campus. We will continue to follow the guidance of public health experts, as well as our own Health & Medical Advisory Committee, and like them, we are optimistic about the fall semester.

I hope you have a wonderful summer, and we look forward to seeing you on campus this fall. Geaux Tigers!

Sincerely,