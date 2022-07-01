50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Leesville man wanted after victim found with two gunshot wounds

William Lewis “Billy” Klein III
William Lewis “Billy” Klein III(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating William Lewis “Billy” Klein III, 31, of Welch Road in in Leesville.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Klein after VPSO responded to Thigpen Road and found a 27-year-old victim shot once in the face and once in the back. VPSO said the victim was shot at Klein’s residence and they believe Klein is responsible for the victim’s injuries.

The victim was sent to a medical facility in Rapides Parish for treatment.

Klein should be considered armed and dangerous. You are asked not to approach him if you know his whereabouts.

If you have any information about Klein, you are asked to contact Detective Daniel Rowe at 337-238-1311.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Latest News

Here's the latest as Bonnie moves towards Central America
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Bonnie forms near Central America
Scattered storms remain in the forecast for the Fourth of July weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy downpours throughout today, scattered storms for the weekend
Handcuffs
SWLA Arrest Report - June 30, 2022
‘Pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products ends in Louisiana