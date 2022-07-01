FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Bonnie forms near Central America

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve been talking about Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 all week long and how it had the potential to become a Tropical Storm before making landfall in Central America. Earlier this morning the National Hurricane Center upgraded the system to a Tropical Storm as it near the Central American coastline.

Bonnie currently has winds of 40 mph with gust to 50 mph as it moves along at 20 mph to the west. It’s currently 195 miles from the Central American coastline, where it will bring heavy rains and some gusty winds. Bonnie will continue to move to the west through the weekend and emerge back over the Pacific early next week where it is forecast to become a hurricane as it parallels the Mexico coastline. Southwest Louisiana will see no impacts from this system as it moves away from the Gulf.

As for the rest of the tropics things are relatively quiet with just one wave to watch as it moves towards the Leeward Islands. This wave only has a 10% chance of forming over the next 5 days and will be of no concern to Southwest Louisiana at this time. Just a great reminder to keep a watch on the tropics as things can and will change from day to day.

