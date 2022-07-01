FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain overnight into Saturday morning; some heavy at times

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our area largely spared from the flooding rains that hit parts of SE Texas today, a few locations did receive a little more than they bargained for including western Cameron Parish north of Johnson Bayou with over 10 inches of rain and areas near and north of Starks with nearly 7 inches of rain. Most of the rest of Southwest Louisiana saw between 1 and 3 inches of rain today with more on the way for Saturday.

The tropical disturbance responsible for today’s rain will again flare up more downpours overnight and through Saturday morning as it works up the coast and through the state tomorrow. Widespread rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible with a couple of locales that could again see some flash flooding tomorrow morning. By afternoon and evening the rain comes to an end. Temperatures tomorrow will again remain cooler than average with highs in the 80s.

By Sunday, the low-pressure system will exit the state and leave us much drier and a little more summerlike with highs back into the 90s and rain chances reduced to 20-30% both Sunday and Monday for the 4th of July. An isolated thunderstorms will end in time for those fireworks shows Monday evening, but it will be muggy with temperatures in the 80s.

Hopefully you enjoyed today’s rains as it was just what we needed here to put a dent in our severe drought conditions. Tomorrow’s rain will help even more, although hopefully without the issue of flooding.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

