FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy downpours throughout today, scattered storms for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered downpours are already developing this morning and moving from the south to the north bringing very beneficial rainfall to many areas. We’ll continue to track the potential for heavy rainfall throughout the morning and that will add up over time and could lead to several inches of rain through the morning. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look to start off on a dry note a we’ll see showers and storms starting Saturday morning before turning slightly drier for the afternoon.

As you head out the door this morning you’ll want to make sure to grab the rain gear as we’ll continue to deal with off an on rain throughout much of the morning and even into the afternoon. While it won’t be raining every moment of the day the times it does it will come down at a pretty good clip at times and that will help to add to our rain totals over the course of the next few days. Temperatures are starting out in the middle to upper 70′s, which is right where we should be this time of year but as you add in the dew points into the lower 70′s it’s making for a very muggy start. It will be a slow warm up throughout the day as we don’t see much in the way of sunshine and that will mean high temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 80′s. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and if it comes down at a fast enough pace we could potentially see some street flooding at times. Good news is that we have been very dry so this rain is very beneficial for many and it means we can handle most of the rain as it will soak into the ground.

Keep the rain gear and the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy into the weekend as well as scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through Saturday with a few storms lingering into Sunday as well. If you have outdoor plans this weekend you’ll want to have a back-up plan to move indoors just in case especially for Saturday morning as more widespread rain will remain in the forecast. Sunday will feature a little more sunshine but also a few scattered storms as well with temperatures beginning to warm a little more. Many may have plans for the Fourth of July as well and that looks to be okay at the moment as models continue to shower very little in the way of rain although we still may see a few isolated storms. The heat will be building though as we’ll begin to reach the lower 90′s starting Sunday and that will last through much of next week as well. High pressure will begin to arrive for next week and while it won’t be as strong as the one last week it will help to lower our rain chances and crank up the heat just a little.

With the rain we are seeing today it’s all associated with Invest 95-L, which is moving into Texas this afternoon and bringing all of the rain to portions of the Texas and Louisiana coastline. Taking a look at the rest of the tropics we are still monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 that is projected to become Bonnie later this afternoon before moving into Central America and away from the Caribbean. The third wave is continue to move towards the Leeward Islands and has a 10% chance of developing over the next 5 days. For now things are quiet for the Gulf, which is good news but it’s just a reminder we are in hurricane season and will need to stay aware. Have a great weekend and stay safe!

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

