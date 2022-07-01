“Emergency Food Giveaway” draws hundreds of families

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 500 cars of people came out this morning for an “Emergency Food Giveaway” in Lake Charles.

It was aimed at helping people who are struggling to have enough food due to rising prices.

The food giveaway was supposed to be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. this morning, but it didn’t end until 3:00 p.m. when they finally ran out of food.

Zion Tabernacle Church, Sunlight Baptist and Second Harvest collaborated to give food to those struggling due to higher prices for food, gasoline and even housing.

We talked to some of those waiting in the line of cars.

“I was a nurse for 25 years and I hurt my back and then I lost my husband and now I’m taking care of my dad. Social security disability is not enough to make it all month long,” Tammy Bellard of Allen Parish said.

“Oh we need it very badly. I’m unemployed right now, 67 years old and I was homeless for a while. So, it’s helping me out quite a bit,” Elsie Thomas said.

Some people were in line hours before the start to make sure they wouldn’t leave empty handed.

Second Harvest Operations Manager Brittany Bowie said hunger is a persistent problem in Calcasieu.

“We know that they’ve been hit by multiple disasters. So, a part of our mission in fighting hunger is that we want to continue to support the community and long-term recovery, immediate recovery and disaster’s an everyday issue,” she said.

Pastor Al Williams agreed that the need is tremendous.

“No question that with all that has taken place, in the last couple of years and even with the efforts to restore and recover and rebuild our community, food shortage is an issue,” he said.

Those who benefit are grateful.

“I’m glad this is going on. It should be going on every day or every weekend in Lake Charles. There’s a lot of people that need assistance like this,” Alton Guidry said.

Second Harvest said with community help, they can make food security a reality for every household in south Louisiana.

