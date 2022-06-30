50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt.

The crash Thursday happened in Encinal, the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.
‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in Nebraska
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Every summer, kids can get one on one instruction from a SOWELA chef.
SOWELA Culinary Camps return to Lake Charles
The FDA is warning parents not to use baby neck floats after one death and injury were reported.
FDA: Do not use baby neck floats after infant dies, another injured
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024