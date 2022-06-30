50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 29, 2022

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 28, 2022.

  • Ronald Wayne Woods, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
  • Kevin Dwayne Bell, 21, Iowa: Battery of a dating partner, pregnant victim (2 counts); resisting a police officer with force or violence; contempt of court; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); contraband into a penal institution.
  • Jamica Draselle Fondel, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 counts); Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Shardaisha Dianne Williams, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
  • Scott Randall McKay, 59, DeQuincy: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.
  • Crystal May Foreman, 41, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Austin Avery Wigg, 26, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer; Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice; drug paraphernalia.
  • Taylor Michelle Maturin, 27, New Iberia: Schedule I possession; Schedule II possession; third-offense drug paraphernalia.
  • Damon Tyler Corbello, 24, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.
  • Rebecca Renee Perdue, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
  • Susan Ann Douglas, 56, DeRidder: Contraband into a penal institution.
  • Michael Nason Berard, 49, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer (2 counts).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Out-of-control house party at Airbnb in Lake Charles.
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Latest News

KPLC announces rebuilding plans.
KPLC announces plans to rebuild damaged studio
Sulphur lifts water conservation order
We'll see the chance for scattered storms through mid-late morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few downpours today, some heavy rain possible Friday
Members of post and auxiliary meet to discuss upcoming plans
Hometown Heroes - American Legion Post 407