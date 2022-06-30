SWLA Arrest Report - June 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 28, 2022.

Ronald Wayne Woods, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Kevin Dwayne Bell, 21, Iowa: Battery of a dating partner, pregnant victim (2 counts); resisting a police officer with force or violence; contempt of court; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); contraband into a penal institution.

Jamica Draselle Fondel, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 counts); Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Shardaisha Dianne Williams, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Scott Randall McKay, 59, DeQuincy: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Crystal May Foreman, 41, Sulphur: Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.

Austin Avery Wigg, 26, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer; Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice; drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Michelle Maturin, 27, New Iberia: Schedule I possession; Schedule II possession; third-offense drug paraphernalia.

Damon Tyler Corbello, 24, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.

Rebecca Renee Perdue, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Susan Ann Douglas, 56, DeRidder: Contraband into a penal institution.