KPLC announces plans to rebuild damaged studio

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC is announcing its plans to rebuild at a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday morning.

KPLC’s 400-foot transmission tower fell on the building during Hurricane Laura in August 2020, causing significant damage to the studio.

KPLC General Manager John Ware says he was shocked when he first saw Hurricane Laura’s damage to downtown Lake Charles, especially as he approached the TV station.

“My first impression at first light, coming out to see the tower sticking into our roof, then coming into our studio and seeing the debris everywhere, sunlight and rain streaming into the building and just the destruction of everything,” Ware said. “It was sickening.”

KPLC crews were able to keep broadcasting from locations other than 320 Division St., but as soon as it was deemed safe to re-enter the building, it was time to come home.

“We built a temporary set in our newsroom, and created a temporary weather center in a conference room” Ware said.

After weighing several options, the decision was made to rebuild the damaged portion of our existing facility, and KPLC and Gray TV remain committed to providing Southwest Louisiana with news, weather and sports coverage during construction the process.

“Gray Media is absolutely commitment to rebuilding the station. the physical property, and making it better, and improving it,” Ware said. “We are not giving up on Southwest Louisiana, or downtown Lake Charles. Our parent company and our station intend to serve this community as long as our community will let us.”

