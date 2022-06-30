Hometown Heroes - American Legion Post 407

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With a goal of serving the community again, a Westlake American Legion post is re-emerging from the pandemic and hurricanes. These veterans and their spouses are considered Hometown Heroes.

“Going out in the community, helping people, talking to people,” said Pat Cryer, auxiliary member. “Just being together and doing something good.”

That’s the goal of American Legion Post 407 and its auxiliary in Westlake as they try to dispel the myth of military veteran organizations.

“Most people think that this is just an old folks home, just war veterans and things like that,” said Dan Hetzler, Post Commander. “But our biggest thing is to try and get younger members here to interact and come up here. There’s a lot of great things going on up here.”

“Our main goal is to get out there in the community so they can see that we’re not just a place that the elderly come to, to sit around and tell war stories and drink beer,” said Renee Hantz, auxiliary member.

Post 407 and its auxiliary have resumed many of their community activities, despite the pandemic..like blood drives, food giveaways and events for children.

“Coming back, the excitement that we’re getting from the community and service leaders in our community,” said Hantz. “It’s phenomenal.”

“We’re gonna get in there and get it done, so that we can help the community, interact with the community, and give back,” said Cryer.

Post 407′s auxiliary is celebrating it’s first anniversary this week and ranks as one of the top American Legion auxiliaries in the state.

