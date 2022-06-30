FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain threat Friday as tropical moisture pushes ashore

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most of the rain stayed offshore through the day giving only areas south of I-10 some light totals, but that will be changing as we move into Friday morning thanks to an approaching tropical disturbance moving up along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

While unnamed and very weak, this disturbance is pulling a slug of tropical moisture in its wake, sending rain chances up by Friday morning. Areas along and south of I-10 will see the highest totals, but any location caught under one of the tropical rainbands could pick up a few inches of rain in a short period of time. Our area is under a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Friday, with the heaviest rain expected between sunrise and noon. By afternoon the heaviest rain begins to shift east of the area.

Rain amounts between 1 and 4 inches will be likely, with higher amounts of 5 to 6 inches possible along the coastal parishes through tomorrow afternoon. While our area remains in an extreme drought, this is welcomed, but high rainfall rates and slow-moving rainbands could lead to localized areas of flash flooding tomorrow morning, so make sure to check the radar and follow us through the day for updates.

While the rain slacks off Friday afternoon and evening, another burst of heavy rain is likely again Saturday morning as the low pressure exits to the north and drags more rainbands up over the area in its departure. By Sunday, our weather will stabilize a bit as the low departs with more a summertime weather pattern by early next week.

In summary, no significant flooding looks imminent for our area tomorrow, but tropical rainbands could lead to localized flash flooding in some spots. This will be most likely in areas along and south of I-10.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.