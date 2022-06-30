FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few downpours today, some heavy rain possible Friday

We'll see the chance for scattered storms through mid-late morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms developed during our Wednesday afternoon and brought some much needed rainfall for our area, but that also gave us a cooler start to our Thursday morning. The rain cooled air has settled in and couple that with dew points back into the lower 70′s we are dealing with a little patchy fog this morning. Rain chances are going back up this afternoon with the potential of some heavy rainfall heading into Friday thanks to an area of low pressure to the south and west.

Temperatures will remain slightly below average the next few days (KPLC)

As you begin to head out the door this morning we are starting off relatively quiet with temperatures back into the lower and middle 70′s, which is the coolest we have been over the last few mornings. Some areas of patchy fog have begun to develop as well and that is lowering visibility just a little and it should be short lived as the dynamics aren’t the best for long lasting dense fog. A few showers and downpours are beginning to develop along the coastline this morning as well with more over the open waters of the Gulf and those are moving to the north as well. The best rain chances early on will be along the coastline and up to I-10 through early morning before wen see scattered storms lifting northward through mid-late morning. Temperatures will be on the cooler side as well with highs in the middle to upper 80′s as sunshine will be fairly limited with more cloud cover and the rain in place. Keep the rain gear handy through the day as well as the KPLC FIrst Alert Weather App handy to track the rain.

We'll see rounds of heavy rain through the weekend (KPLC)

Moving into Friday we are going to watch the area of low pressure to our south and west as it begins to move to the north it will help to throw deep tropical moisture into our area and provide the potential for some heavier rainfall as well. Models are beginning to trend a little higher with rain totals over the last 24 hours as the system remains very lopsided with the bulk of the rain remaining on the east side of the system. Expect heavier rainfall to move towards the region as we head into early Friday morning and then lasting off and on through the afternoon as temperatures remain very cool for this time of year with highs only reaching the middle 80′s. Rain and storms look to continue into Saturday as well with off and on rain and storms throughout the morning with some drier conditions arriving for the afternoon. We’ll keep an eye on the rain potential through Saturday but the one positive we are seeing is that Sunday and Monday look to be a little drier with more sunshine for the Fourth of July. Temperatures will be warming as well with lower 90′s making a return for the beginning of next week and lasting even into late next week.

Rain totals have gone up overnight as models are suggesting heavy rain for Friday (KPLC)

The tropics continue to remain active with the first wave we need to watch being just off shore of Texas this morning and slowly drifting to the north over the next day or so. It still has a 405 chance of developing over the next day, but regardless if it does or not the main focus will be heavy rain through early weekend. Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is still churning in the Caribbean and is expected to become Bonnie later this afternoon as it moves towards Central America. The third wave has been lowered to a 10% chance over the next 5 days and that looks to be of no concern to our area at this time.

We're going to watch Invest 95-L as it moves northward with time (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.