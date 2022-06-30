50/50 Thursdays
Authorities arrest man after brief pursuit of stolen vehicle

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A man has been taken into custody in Moss Bluff after leading authorities on a brief police chase in a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the man exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot near You Winn Road, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended the suspect at the intersection of Georgia Road and Cascio Road, authorities said.

No description of the suspect has been given to 7News at this time. We will update as information becomes available.

