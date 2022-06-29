50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Woman says mortgage company won’t release insurance funds

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Like so many others, a local woman sued her insurance company after the 2020 hurricanes. After finally settling, the money is now hung up with the mortgage company.

“They’re not releasing any kind of funds to fix the house,” Debra Simmons said. “They want it fixed but they’re not releasing funds to fix it. I’ve sent in tons of paperwork, everything they’ve asked me for. I’ve sent in invoices that need to be paid, and still get absolutely nowhere.”

People still paying a note are required to send their insurance check to the mortgage company since they have an interest in the house, and then the company releases money as needed.

Simmons said she sent her check to the mortgage company in April.

“The one that’s most pressing right now is to pay the roof, the back patio, the air conditioner. To pay for my cabinets. My cabinets are due to be put in July the 8th. I’m probably going to have to cancel because they’re not going to send me the money,” Simmons said.

The longer she waits, the greater the stress and discouragement.

“This has been horrible. It’s been really horrible. I have for a while, probably like a lot of people, lived a camper in the front yard. I do a lot of crying. I’m ready for it to be over,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the mortgage company said it will release $10,000, but no payment has been received. This amount falls short of the $40,000 she said she needs now.

State insurance officials said mortgage companies holding on to insurance money too long is beyond their authority and the scope of their duties.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Latest News

The owner of a Lake Charles Airbnb rental unit on West Claude Street said it took hours to...
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
The owner of a Lake Charles Airbnb rental unit on West Claude Street said it took hours to...
House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit
We'll see daily storm chances throughout the week
First Alert Forecast: Better chance of rain later this week
According to Aphasia Access, a person is diagnosed with aphasia every 4 minutes in the United...
What is Aphasia? 84% of people have never heard of the cognitive disorder