Woman says mortgage company won’t release insurance funds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Like so many others, a local woman sued her insurance company after the 2020 hurricanes. After finally settling, the money is now hung up with the mortgage company.

“They’re not releasing any kind of funds to fix the house,” Debra Simmons said. “They want it fixed but they’re not releasing funds to fix it. I’ve sent in tons of paperwork, everything they’ve asked me for. I’ve sent in invoices that need to be paid, and still get absolutely nowhere.”

People still paying a note are required to send their insurance check to the mortgage company since they have an interest in the house, and then the company releases money as needed.

Simmons said she sent her check to the mortgage company in April.

“The one that’s most pressing right now is to pay the roof, the back patio, the air conditioner. To pay for my cabinets. My cabinets are due to be put in July the 8th. I’m probably going to have to cancel because they’re not going to send me the money,” Simmons said.

The longer she waits, the greater the stress and discouragement.

“This has been horrible. It’s been really horrible. I have for a while, probably like a lot of people, lived a camper in the front yard. I do a lot of crying. I’m ready for it to be over,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the mortgage company said it will release $10,000, but no payment has been received. This amount falls short of the $40,000 she said she needs now.

State insurance officials said mortgage companies holding on to insurance money too long is beyond their authority and the scope of their duties.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.