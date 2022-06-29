50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

UFC star charged in shooting sues man over alleged molesting

FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight...
FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is now suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup carrying the man through busy streets.(Source: San Jose Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets.

His criminal trial is pending.

Velasquez claims in the civil lawsuit that the man he’s accused of targeting had sexually molested Velasquez’s son while the boy was attending the day care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Latest News

A gas well has ruptured near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93, Louisiana State Police said in a...
Areas of St. Martin Parish being evacuated due to gas well rupture
LOCAL AUTHOR
Local author shares her story
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case