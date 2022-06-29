50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 28, 2022

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 28, 2022.

Evelyn Joyce Davis, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jacob Christian Masse, 36, Church Point: Schedule II possession; criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia.

Brendan Scott Lagneaux, 22, Lake Charles: 2 instate detainers.

Bryan Lawrence Slaydon, 38, Westlake: Failure to possess license for residential construction; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia (2 counts); domestic abuse battery; illegal use of drugs in presence of minor.

Donnie Paul Myers, 62, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

William Alastair McDonald, 62, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; Identity theft from $500 to $1,000.

Kenneth Charles Hardin, 44, Sulphur: Failure to possess license for residential construction.

Trenton Bryce Musser, 22, Lake Charles: First-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; Schedule II possession with intent.

Kristie Lynn Kay, 42, Houston: Theft from $25,000 or more; contempt of court; out-of-state detainer.

Amber Leigh Claunch, 31, Monroe: Obstruction of justice; first-offense marijuana possession.

Justin Lee Daley, 24, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Gary Don Johnson, 44, Westlake: Schedule II possession: drug paraphernalia.

Hadley Ray Cooper, 24, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Keddin Lamont Martin, 18, Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated crime to property; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Wilbert Prejean, 41, Lake Charles: Schedule I with intent; Schedule II with intent; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; stop signs and yield signs; speeding.

Brison Lee Lemaire, 35, Crowley: Instate detainer.

James Joseph Britt, 33, Lake Charles: criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

