SWLA 4th of July Events

Fourth of July events in SWLA.
Fourth of July events in SWLA.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here is a listing of all the 4th of July events happening across Southwest Louisiana.

If you’d like your event added to this list, email news@kplctv.com with the event’s information.

Lake Charles

Red White Blue & You Celebration: The City of Lake Charles will be hosting its annual patriotic celebration on the 4th of July.

The celebration will include a concert at the Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Pavilion, concessions, face painting, and fireworks.

Special live performances will begin with the Charlie Wayne Band at 6:30 p.m. and Gyth Ridgon at 7:30 p.m.

The night will end with the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their blankets or lawn chairs. Every member of the audience will receive a complimentary flag to wave. The Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission Queens will be selling festival t-shirts. If inclement weather prevails, the program will be moved to the Civic Center Coliseum.

Jennings

Miss Independence Pageant: This crown-all event is a great beginner’s pageant for all age groups.

The pageant begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 at 1603 W Shankland Ave, Jennings, LA 70546-4025.

You can find more information including how to sign up on the event’s Facebook page HERE.

Stars and Stripes Celebration: Join the city of Jennings for a celebration downtown that will feature live music, entertainment, and great food for the entire family.

The event takes place starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, at Founders Park in Downtown Jennings.

The night will be capped off with a fireworks show by the Jennings Fire Department at the Jennings Airport at 9 p.m.

Welsh

3rd Annual Hometown Celebration: Join the town of Welsh for family fun featuring craft vendors, live music, and food trucks.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, in Downtown Welsh.

For more information on this event, you can contact Welsh City Hall at 337-734-2231.

