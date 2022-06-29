50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU adds third pitcher via transfer portal in UCLA’s Thatcher Hurd

UCLA starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd (25) throws during an NCAA baseball game against Omaha on...
UCLA starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd (25) throws during an NCAA baseball game against Omaha on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers continue to add talent to their roster and have added their third pitcher in UCLA’s Thatcher Hurd according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. The pitching staff was an area that the Tigers struggled with last season.

Hurd, a freshman this past season, only appeared in nine games for the Bruins pitching 34.0 innings, allowing 16 hits, seven runs, striking out 48 batters, and walking 10. He missed the remainder of the season due to a back injury, a stress fracture of the bones of the lower spine.

He also went 2-0 last season and was named the Perfect Game/Rawlings National Pitcher of the Week and NCBWA National Co-Pitcher of the Week after a standout pair of outings against Long Beach State and Oklahoma with a combined 6.2 innings pitched allowing two hits, no runs and striking out 15.

A native of Manhattan Beach, Calif. had back-to-back games with double-digit strikeouts, with 11 and 12 against Omaha and Long Beach State.

Hurd joins Creighton’s Dylan Tebrake, a two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year, and Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little. Hurd becomes the fifth overall player to join the Tigers through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Latest News

Bayou Classic tickets go on sale June 30
Vanderbilt's Carter Young during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in...
REPORT: LSU lands Vandy shortstop Carter Young through transfer portal
FILE - Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, holds a meeting on the mound with...
LSU hires Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson
Mississippi infielder Tim Elko (25) celebrates his home run with teammates in the third inning...
Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma with 4-2 victory | Rebels crowned National Champs