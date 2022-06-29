Local author shares her story

50/50 Thursdays
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Joy Munsen is better known to her fans as Brooke St. James, the author of several Christian romance novels.

She currently lives in Lafayette but grew up in Westlake.

She didn’t study English or creative writing to push her into this career.

“Actually, that came about very organically,” Munsen said. “I became a reader first, and fell in love with books as a reader, and then kind of thought, I can do this. I can build confidence as a reader, and then I gave it a shot. I said to myself, they are just words put together, strung together, in a sentence. If I can make up a story, think up a story that’s worth someone reading, and write it down... It kind of came up organically like that.”

Joy uses her books as a way to be creative and share her talents with anyone who stumbles upon her books, as she is an independent author.

“That’s probably the most gratifying part, is to grow with strangers,” Munsen said. “Do you know what I mean? To be able to find people who identify with my work and can like it as an art form.”

Over the course of her career she has hit many milestones but hopes that the next milestone includes a movie adaptation of at least one of her books.

