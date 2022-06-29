LifeShare’s annual “United We Give” returns to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LifeShare Blood Center is urging donors to include donating blood within their Independence Day plans.

“United We Give” is an annual LifeShare event created to encourage donors to be mindful of community blood supply needs.

Sponsors for “United We Give” include KPLC, Raising Cane’s and the food delivery service Waitr.

Participants in “United We Give” will receive a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

Local hospitals are depending on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, LifeShare said. Traditionally, LifeShare struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer.

1 in 3 people will use blood at some point in their lives. To maintain the blood that all families will need, the community must unite together during the most challenging times to do their part, LifeShare said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.