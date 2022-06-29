50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Update: No one found in apartment on Goos Street

Lake Charles police are working a possible barricade situation on Goos Street, authorities said.
Lake Charles police are working a possible barricade situation on Goos Street, authorities said.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning and Amma Siriboe
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What police believed may have been a barricade situation ended Wednesday with no one being found in an apartment on Goos Street.

The person who called police believed the person was in the apartment, but when authorities cleared the location, they found he had already left the apartment, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said.

Because police initially believed the person was in the home, they treated it as a possible barricade situation.

The call came in as a disturbance in the 300 block of Goos, which is just south of I-10, Treadway said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Latest News

Timothy Williams (left) and Jared DeSadier
Former Monroe officer to plead guilty in beating of Black man, attorneys say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
SWLA Arrest Report - June 28, 2022
Fourth of July events in SWLA.
SWLA 4th of July Events
We'll see temperatures slightly below average thanks to extra cloud cover this afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Several rounds of rain and storms, warming into the weekend