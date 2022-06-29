Update: No one found in apartment on Goos Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What police believed may have been a barricade situation ended Wednesday with no one being found in an apartment on Goos Street.

The person who called police believed the person was in the apartment, but when authorities cleared the location, they found he had already left the apartment, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said.

Because police initially believed the person was in the home, they treated it as a possible barricade situation.

The call came in as a disturbance in the 300 block of Goos, which is just south of I-10, Treadway said.

