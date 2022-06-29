50/50 Thursdays
Jennings city officials calling this the largest pay raise in years

25% pay increase for Jennings firefighters and police officers
By Haley Weger
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - First responders in Jennings will soon see what officials are calling one of the most significant pay raises in years.

“We value our first responders tremendously, and we wanna feel like they are being properly compensated,” City Financial Advisor Greg Marcantel said.

A new pay raise for Jennings firefighters and police officers aims to do just that, with a 25% increase in base pay.

“I mean I’ve been involved with the City of Jennings finances in one way or another for going on 32 years, that is the most significant 1 time increase the city has ever been able to do,” Marcantel said.

Marcantel said entry level pay for these first responders will increase from $12 to $15, but it won’t just impact new hires.

“It is the base rate that’s going up by 25% but it will affect each one of the ranks so not only at the entry level, but each rank will see the base pay rate increase by 25%,” Marcantel said.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said he worked with the mayor on these pay raises for about 3 years, and hopes it helps with recruiting.

“We are currently 6 men down in a 32 men department. With word getting out that we have these pay raises coming, I’ve begun to get applicants that in the past year or 2 we’ve literally had less than 5 applicants come in,” Semmes said.

Semmes said this will also give officers incentive to stay in the department.

“So when these guys are promoted, there’s a significant raise involved with it, and that’s going to help with the retention of officers and show these officers- stick with us for the long term, then we appreciate them,” Semmes said.

This will cost the city $400,000, and will have no tax increase to the public. The new budget will go into effect July 1st. All other city employees will see a 2% pay raise in addition to merit based pay.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

