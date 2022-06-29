Former Monroe officer to plead guilty in beating of Black man, attorneys say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former officer with the Monroe Police Department is expected to enter a guilty plea on Friday in connection to the beating of a Black man two years ago. That’s according to attorneys for the victim in that case, Timothy Williams.

Jared P. Desadier was accused of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery following the April 2020 encounter with Williams. Body cam footage shows that Desadier was one of several law enforcement officers on the scene the night they encountered Williams. Desadier was arrested in July that same year and resigned a short time later. He had previously entered a plea of not guilty.

In a statement sent to KNOE. Williams’ attorneys expressed disappointment that other officers on the scene that night have not been charged. A federal lawsuit was also filed in this case. You can read the full release below.

Monroe, LA - Attorneys Donecia Banks-Miley, Kristen Pleasant & Jessica Williams of Pleasant, Williams & Banks-Miley Law Group along with, advocates, community survivors of police violence and directly impacted families of same release the statement below in response to Monroe, LA Police Officer, Jared Desadier’s guilty plea for the brutal beating of our client, Timothy Williams:

Over the past year, the Monroe Police Department has been under federal investigation due to the brutal and senseless beating of Mr. Timothy Williams, whereby Mr. Williams still suffers effects from that inhumane treatment today. This has been a long journey, and Mr. Williams is still fighting for justice. We will continue in our endeavors to end this nightmare for Mr. Williams, other police brutality victims and the families of those who are still impacted by these traumatic and irreparable incidents that continually plagues them.

It saddens Mr. Williams, the impacted families, and community to know that the other Monroe Police Officers who were on the scene on that night have not yet been charged. These officers conspired to cover up this incident and should be held accountable. However, we will remain hopeful that justice will prevail.

The offender, Jared Desadier, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:30 am. Subsequently, we will hold a press conference on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Monroe, LA at 1:30 pm with Mr. Williams. We stand together in solidarity and hopes for true accountability and transparency for the sake of establishing trust between the community and law enforcement.

