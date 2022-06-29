FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormier pattern ahead the next few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the return of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, a stalled frontal boundary over our area is working in combination with a deeper surge or tropical moisture moving onshore to yield higher rain chances back for the next few days.

As this unnamed weak tropical disturbance moves into the Texas coastline later tonight and Thursday, it will make a hook toward the north and move up over SE Texas by Friday. With our area being to the right of the center of this disturbance, bands of heavy tropical downpours are possible at times both Thursday and Friday.

These bands will move across the area rather erratically over the next few days, making it difficult to pinpoint the exact hour by hour of when rain chances will be highest as we will likely see multiple waves of heavy downpours at times, while other times seeing quiet weather and even some sunshine.

The rainiest day looks to be on Friday as this will be when the low makes its closest pass to SW Louisiana before departing to our north. Even on Saturday some leftover rainbands getting pulled in on the south side of the low will continue to be possible, keeping higher than average rain chances in play.

Through this weekend, a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain looks to possible with the highest totals over coastal SE Texas of 4 to 6 inches. While our area remains under a severe drought, the flooding threat remains low, but training bands of heavy downpours could lead to periods of some flash flooding over the next few days, so make sure to check the radar and weather conditions when traveling, especially on Friday.

The weather pattern looks to stabilize a bit after this weekend, giving way to fewer showers and storms by the Fourth of July on Monday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

