FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Several rounds of rain and storms, warming into the weekend

We are going to see scattered to widespread storms moving into the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Things are quiet once again this morning after a few showers and storms late in the day Tuesday, but those have since fizzled out and pushed back over the waters of the Gulf. Scattered storms will be back in the forecast for this afternoon as we see another surge of tropical moisture moving in and couple that with a little sunshine this afternoon it will help to spark some scattered to widespread showers and storms. The unsettled pattern will continue to remain in place through the end of the week and even as we near the Fourth of July.

Make sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door (KPLC)

As you begin to make your way out the door this morning temperatures are remaining fairly steady in the middle 70′s for most areas with areas inland dipping back into the lower 70′s. You can keep the rain gear in the car this morning as most of the rain is still over the Gulf, but we will see scattered storms beginning to develop as we near lunchtime and then push northward through the afternoon. Much like the last few days we are going to see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the upper 80′s for areas along and south of I-10, but our inland communities may see just enough sunshine that we see lower 90′s for those locations. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy for this afternoon as we are going to see scattered storms developing with heavy downpours and some lightning possible. Good news is that we need the rainfall and we are going to see several chances of that as we move into the next few days.

We'll see scattered showers and storms continuing for the next several days (KPLC)

Moving into Thursday we may start out with a few showers and storms to start the day as the area of low pressure that is sitting to our south and west will push some of the deeper moisture into the area and sparking a little more widespread rain. While it won’t be raining at every moment of the day as we head into Thursday and Friday there will be a chance of a shower or storm at just about anytime through the morning with a lull possible during the afternoon before another surge later in the evening. Temperatures will be a little cooler though as we are only looking at highs back into the upper 80′s to near 90 through Friday. Some slightly warmer weather will be possible as we head into the Fourth of July weekend as a little more sunshine will be around for the afternoon. Highs rebound into the lower 90′s for Saturday and Sunday and even into Monday for the Fourth of July. Scattered storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend and early next week as well so for those with outdoor plans, you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky in case one of the storms moves over the area.

We are looking at some decent rain coming up over the next week (KPLC)

Taking a look at the tropics things are remaining active with three areas to monitor over the next 5 days and one of those is in the Gulf. That area has been upgraded to and Invest 95-L, which happened yesterday and is now up to a 40% chance of development over the next two days. Let me stress this will not change the forecast for us as we remain in an unsettled pattern regardless. As for Potential Tropical Cyclone 2, it’s still projected to become Bonnie later today or this week before moving into Central American. A third wave moving through the Atlantic will move towards the Leeward Islands and has a 30% chance of developing, but doesn’t look to have any impact to our area.

The tropics are remaining very active with three areas to watch (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.