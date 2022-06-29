Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: June 29, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 56% of cases and 33% of deaths from June 9 to June 15.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,022 new cases.

· 639 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 5 new deaths.

· 447 patients hospitalized (6 greater than previous update).

· 65% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 53 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 221 new cases.

· 53 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 16 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 143 new cases.

· 31 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 33 new cases.

· 11 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 20 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 22 new cases.

· 6 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 14 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 3 active cases among staff members.

