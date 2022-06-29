CenterPoint Energy advises customers of impersonation scams

Shreveport, LA (KPLC) - CenterPoint Energy is alerting customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and text message scams.

The company said they have received reports of individuals acting as employees requesting to check electric meters at customers’ homes and spoofing company phone numbers to threaten service disconnection.

“We encourage customers to remain on high alert as we continue to see utility scams on the rise across our service territories,” Tony Gardner, Vice President, Louisiana and Mississippi Gas said.

CenterPoint Energy said they will never call a customer and demand payment over the phone to avoid immediate disconnection. The company also said they would never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.

