50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

CenterPoint Energy advises customers of impersonation scams

CenterPoint Energy is alerting customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and...
CenterPoint Energy is alerting customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and text message scams.(PRNewswire)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shreveport, LA (KPLC) - CenterPoint Energy is alerting customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and text message scams.

The company said they have received reports of individuals acting as employees requesting to check electric meters at customers’ homes and spoofing company phone numbers to threaten service disconnection.

“We encourage customers to remain on high alert as we continue to see utility scams on the rise across our service territories,” Tony Gardner, Vice President, Louisiana and Mississippi Gas said.

CenterPoint Energy said they will never call a customer and demand payment over the phone to avoid immediate disconnection. The company also said they would never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency, or third-party digital payment mobile applications.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Latest News

“United We Give” is an annual LifeShare event created to encourage donors to be mindful of...
LifeShare’s annual “United We Give” returns to Lake Charles
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Lake Charles police are working a possible barricade situation on Goos Street, authorities said.
Update: No one found in apartment on Goos Street