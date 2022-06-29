Burrow earns 2022 ESPYS nomination

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could win his second comeback player of the year award in 2022.

Burrow is among the four nominees for this year’s “Best Comeback Athlete” at the ESPYS. The ESPYS is to sports what the Oscars are to the film industry.

The nominees include:

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Burrow’s return to the field has been well documented.

After his rookie year was cut short by a devastating knee injury, the Bengals QB came back better than ever for the 2021-22 season.

His clutch plays and “Joe Cool” mentality helped lead the Bengals to the AFC Championship and a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Joe Burrow's stats in his final 8 games of the 2021 season, including playoffs:



Comp Pct: 72.1 🔥

Pass Yds/Game: 322.6 🔥

Pass Yds/Att: 9.1 🔥

Pass TD-INT: 16-2 🔥

Passer Rating: 116.1 🔥#Bengals #NFL pic.twitter.com/aYW13aeVC0 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) June 29, 2022

Burrow was voted the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award just days before the Super Bowl.

