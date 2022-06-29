50/50 Thursdays
Burrow earns 2022 ESPYS nomination

Joe Burrow is among four nominees for this year’s award.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws for a first down to Cincinnati Bengals...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws for a first down to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on the Cincinnati Bengals first drive in the first half the AFC wild card game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.(Albert Cesare/ The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could win his second comeback player of the year award in 2022.

Burrow is among the four nominees for this year’s “Best Comeback Athlete” at the ESPYS. The ESPYS is to sports what the Oscars are to the film industry.

The nominees include:

  • Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
  • Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
  • Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

>> Vote Here <<

Burrow’s return to the field has been well documented.

After his rookie year was cut short by a devastating knee injury, the Bengals QB came back better than ever for the 2021-22 season.

His clutch plays and “Joe Cool” mentality helped lead the Bengals to the AFC Championship and a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow was voted the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award just days before the Super Bowl.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

