Bayou Classic tickets go on sale June 30

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets to attend the biggest HBCU football rivalry in the country, the 49th Annual Bayou Classic, will go on sale Thursday, June 30, Southern University announced.

The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers will face off on the gridiron on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Kick off is set for 1 p.m.

Fans can also buy tickets for the Battle of the Bands & Greek Show that will be held Friday, November 25 at the Caesars Superdome.

Tickets will be available on every seating level and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

For information, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.

7-in-Seven Countdown: Top McNeese matchups in 2022