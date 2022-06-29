50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Areas of St. Martin Parish being evacuated due to gas well rupture

A gas well has ruptured near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93, Louisiana State Police said in a...
A gas well has ruptured near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93, Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook post.(LSP)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arnaudville, LA (KPLC) - A gas well has ruptured near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93, Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook post.

An evacuation area of half a mile in diameter is in place and Joe Kidder Road and Lee Roy Bourque Road are closed to travel at this time, authorities said.

Multiple agencies have responded to the area and the evacuation order is in place while crews monitor the situation and air quality, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Latest News

LOCAL AUTHOR
Local author shares her story
“United We Give” is an annual LifeShare event created to encourage donors to be mindful of...
LifeShare’s annual “United We Give” returns to Lake Charles
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
CenterPoint Energy is alerting customers of reported increases in door-to-door, phone call and...
CenterPoint Energy advises customers of impersonation scams