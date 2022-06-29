Areas of St. Martin Parish being evacuated due to gas well rupture

Arnaudville, LA (KPLC) - A gas well has ruptured near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93, Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook post.

An evacuation area of half a mile in diameter is in place and Joe Kidder Road and Lee Roy Bourque Road are closed to travel at this time, authorities said.

Multiple agencies have responded to the area and the evacuation order is in place while crews monitor the situation and air quality, authorities said.

